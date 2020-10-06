Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT at $284.40

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.40.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $336.40 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cintas by 708.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after purchasing an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.