Brokerages Set Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $20.67

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 675,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 433,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

