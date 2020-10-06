Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) PT at $114.87

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.90. 8,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 54.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

