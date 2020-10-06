Brokerages Set Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Price Target at $9.46

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Aware in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:ATCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Aware has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.57 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

