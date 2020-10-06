Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT at $52.00

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,370. The company has a market cap of $558.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.21. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.