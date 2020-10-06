Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT at $19.72

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,233. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,991,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $423,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,477 shares of company stock worth $3,949,778 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,623 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,068,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,821,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

