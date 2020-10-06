Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $48.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.45 million to $64.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $71.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $209.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $274.79 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $332.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of VNOM stock remained flat at $$7.74 on Thursday. 3,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,929. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 530,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

