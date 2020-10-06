Brokerages Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Tronox posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tronox by 495.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,960,523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $12,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $10,300,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $5,414,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 3.08.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

