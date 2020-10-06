Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post sales of $486.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $517.76 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $641.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 33,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,666,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $56,498,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

