Brokerages Expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

SPX Flow stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

