Brokerages Expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.57. Pentair reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

PNR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

