Brokerages Expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report sales of $407.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nice’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.50 million and the highest is $409.64 million. Nice reported sales of $387.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the second quarter worth $99,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nice by 88.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day moving average is $190.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nice has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $238.35. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

