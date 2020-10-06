Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.79. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.81. 3,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.59. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.