Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Genesco reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Genesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Genesco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Genesco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

