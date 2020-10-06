Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Genesco reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Genesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Genesco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Genesco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GCO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.