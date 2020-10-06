Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.69 Million

Brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to report $34.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.05 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $31.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $141.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $144.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.61 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $151.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $935,550.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,216 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,732. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,421. The stock has a market cap of $432.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.