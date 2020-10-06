Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to report ($2.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.15). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.53) to ($11.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($8.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($6.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.20. 5,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,184. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

