Brokerages Expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $2,081,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,262 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after acquiring an additional 986,344 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,883 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR stock traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,568. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

