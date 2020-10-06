Brokerages Expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Argo Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,197. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

