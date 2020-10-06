Brokerages Anticipate WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. WP Carey reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,550. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $21,856,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WP Carey by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.