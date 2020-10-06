Brokerages Anticipate WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. WP Carey reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,550. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $21,856,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WP Carey by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.