Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.31. Walmart posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $401.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

