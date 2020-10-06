Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce sales of $373.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.10 million and the highest is $394.51 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $249.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 82.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 317,929 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,357. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.