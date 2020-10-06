Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.25. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 315,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 901,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,884. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

