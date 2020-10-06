Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). Ovid Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05).

OVID has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at $33,828,375.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OVID remained flat at $$6.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,551. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $346.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.