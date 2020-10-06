Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $29,496.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,192.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,823 shares of company stock worth $306,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.01% of One Stop Systems worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

