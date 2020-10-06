Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report sales of $451.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.23 million and the lowest is $441.20 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $756.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.71 million.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,158 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,398. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.33.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

