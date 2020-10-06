Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,865. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $285.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.05 and its 200-day moving average is $225.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 274,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,611,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock worth $24,942,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

