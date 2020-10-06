Brokerages Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

MOBL opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.31. Mobileiron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.30.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

