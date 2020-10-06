Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,751,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 149.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 470,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 415,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

