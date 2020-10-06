Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.05. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $57.62. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

