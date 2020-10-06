Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

