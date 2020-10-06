British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,792,000 after buying an additional 280,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,784,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,218,000 after buying an additional 383,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,137,000 after buying an additional 1,263,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,148,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,405,000 after buying an additional 81,807 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 62,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.