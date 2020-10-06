BrightView (NYSE:BV) vs. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Critical Comparison

BrightView (NYSE:BV) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BrightView has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrightView and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView -0.44% 6.60% 2.77% SiteOne Landscape Supply 4.00% 24.41% 6.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightView and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.40 billion 0.57 $44.40 million $1.03 12.62 SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.36 billion 2.28 $77.70 million $1.82 70.42

SiteOne Landscape Supply has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of BrightView shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrightView and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 0 0 0 0 N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 4 5 0 2.27

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus price target of $102.75, suggesting a potential downside of 19.83%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than BrightView.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats BrightView on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc. provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 13,000 office parks and corporate campuses, 9,000 residential communities, and 450 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree nursery and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks. It also offers consultative services, which include assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, marketing services and product support, and a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

