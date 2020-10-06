Brady Corp (BRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

