BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (BP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON: BP) recently:

10/1/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) was given a new GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) was given a new GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) was given a new GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) was given a new GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) was given a new GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – BP p.l.c. (BP.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

BP stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214.40 ($2.80). 60,994,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 296.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

