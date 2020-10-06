Bottos (BTO) Trading Down 39% Over Last 7 Days

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, LBank and BigONE. Bottos has a market cap of $363,320.43 and $43,410.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, LBank, Bibox, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

