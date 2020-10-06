BOScoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $736.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00056068 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.