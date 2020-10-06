Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.88 ($4.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Boohoo Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of BOO stock traded down GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 335.50 ($4.38). 12,904,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,899,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.44. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 63.91.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

