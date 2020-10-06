Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$1.20 at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

BNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$1.96.

BNE stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$4.65.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

