Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. 512,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,779,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.