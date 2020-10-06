Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,776 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

