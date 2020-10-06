Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 336,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

