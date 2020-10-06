Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 165 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,714,477. The company has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

