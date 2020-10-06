Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 11,465 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $217,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,299,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,907.6% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 576,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 564,567 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,330 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

