Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.27. 33,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

