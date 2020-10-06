Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 3.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $80.31. 208,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,435. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43.

