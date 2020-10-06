Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Securities started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,636 shares of company stock worth $13,368,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,213. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.52. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

