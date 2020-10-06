Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 50.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.23. 120,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,235. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

