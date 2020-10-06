Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.45. 2,357,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,686,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,592.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.