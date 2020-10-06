Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,960,403,000 after acquiring an additional 931,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $596,586,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $422,596,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.01. 130,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,613. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

