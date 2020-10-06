Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 920 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.88. 848,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,469,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.